Central Baptist Church hosts movie showing in Lawton

Central Baptist Church is hosting a showing of Like Arrows: The Art of Parenting at the New Vision Central Mall Theater on Tuesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 3. The showings are at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are available for $10 at the Central Baptist Church Office in Lawton.
