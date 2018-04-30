Central Baptist Church hosts movie showing in Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Central Baptist Church hosts movie showing in Lawton

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

Central Baptist Church is hosting a showing of Like Arrows: The Art of Parenting at the New Vision Central Mall Theater on Tuesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 3. The showings are at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are available for $10 at the Central Baptist Church Office in Lawton.

