Congressman Tom Cole discusses 2018 Farm Bill

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

The 2018 Farm Bill is incredibly complex and comprehensive, and while many think it only affects farmers and ranchers, it actually impacts everyone across the country. The 2014 Farm Bill expires in September. Congressman Tom Cole discusses the latest on the bill.

