Young readers visit animals at shelter

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Dogs and cats at the Stephens County Humane Society made some new friends Thursday afternoon when kids visited the shelter to read to them. The Shelter Buddies Reading Program helps kids with their reading and socializes the animals. The reading program will last throughout the summer break. Parents can reserve a spot for their kid by calling 580-641-0667.

