Young readers visit animals at shelter

Dogs and cats at the Stephens County Humane Society made some new friends Thursday afternoon when kids visited the shelter to read to them. The Shelter Buddies Reading Program helps kids with their reading and socializes the animals. The reading program will last throughout the summer break. Parents can reserve a spot for their kid by calling 580-641-0667.
1401 SE 60th Street
Lawton, OK 73501
(580) 355-7000
nbowers@kswo.com
(580) 355-7000EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.