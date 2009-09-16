Kyle Weatherly is a native of Garden City, Kansas. He holds a degree in Radio/Television from Cameron University. During his time at Cameron, Kyle produced and anchored the "Cameron Sports Beat" on CUTV. You may recognize his name or voice from his work as a color commentator for Lawton MacArthur football on K-LAW 101.3 FM.

Kyle's love for sports comes from his father, a high school football coach. Like many folks in Lawton, he grew up an avid Sooner fan.

If you have any questions for Kyle, feel free to contact him at kweatherly@kswo.com