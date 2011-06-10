Sports Minute: Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

(AP) - Arizona tabs former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin as next football coach. School will introduce him at a news conference on Tuesday.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Corey Davis Jr. scored 20 points, Fabian White Jr. added 17 with six rebounds and three blocks and Houston easily handled East Carolina with a 65-49 win.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Dekeiya Cohen scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 74-52. Kristy Wallace scored 15 points and Natalie Chou added 12 for the Lady Bears. Baylor got off to a rough start but dominated the second half. The Lady Bears held Oklahoma to 17.9 percent shooting after the break. Ana Llanusa scored 19 points and Vionise Pierre-Louis added 14 for Oklahoma.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Freshman Gabby Connally returned to her home state and scored 37 points, 15 in overtime, to lead Georgia to a 92-84 overtime upset of No. 17 Texas A&M. Connally, from San Antonio, came in averaging 8.8 points per game with a season-high of 13 but against the Aggies made 10 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers, plus 13 of 14 free throws.

HOUSTON (AP) - Ethiopians Bazu Worku and Biruktayit Degefa have won the Houston Marathon, while two-time Olympian Molly Huddle has broken the record for the fastest half-marathon ran by an American woman. Worku won his third Houston Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes, 30 seconds. Degefa captured her second women's title at the Houston Marathon, finishing with a time of 2:24:51.

