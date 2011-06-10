Sports Minute: Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

(AP) - Arizona tabs former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin as next football coach. School will introduce him at a news conference on Tuesday.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Corey Davis Jr. scored 20 points, Fabian White Jr. added 17 with six rebounds and three blocks and Houston easily handled East Carolina with a 65-49 win.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Dekeiya Cohen scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 74-52. Kristy Wallace scored 15 points and Natalie Chou added 12 for the Lady Bears. Baylor got off to a rough start but dominated the second half. The Lady Bears held Oklahoma to 17.9 percent shooting after the break. Ana Llanusa scored 19 points and Vionise Pierre-Louis added 14 for Oklahoma.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Freshman Gabby Connally returned to her home state and scored 37 points, 15 in overtime, to lead Georgia to a 92-84 overtime upset of No. 17 Texas A&M. Connally, from San Antonio, came in averaging 8.8 points per game with a season-high of 13 but against the Aggies made 10 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers, plus 13 of 14 free throws.
HOUSTON (AP) - Ethiopians Bazu Worku and Biruktayit Degefa have won the Houston Marathon, while two-time Olympian Molly Huddle has broken the record for the fastest half-marathon ran by an American woman. Worku won his third Houston Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes, 30 seconds. Degefa captured her second women's title at the Houston Marathon, finishing with a time of 2:24:51.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Highlights from Saturday's high school basketball games at the Great Plains Coliseum
Highlights from Saturday's high school basketball games at the Great Plains Coliseum
Cameron men and women beat up on Western New Mexico
Cameron men and women beat up on Western New Mexico
Eisenhower basketball teams blow out Enid
Eisenhower basketball teams blow out Enid
Ike boys, girls sweep Mac
Ike boys, girls sweep Mac
Cameron men, women come up short against E. New Mexico
Cameron men, women come up short against E. New Mexico