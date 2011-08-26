Matthew DiPirro

A native of the Boston area, Matthew graduated from Lyndon State College in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Atmospheric Sciences, concentrating in broadcasting. He is excited to start his career in Texoma.

Matthew began his forecasting career with Melrose Massachusetts Television reporting during big winter storms and later at his local college television station at the Vermont Center for Community Journalism. During his time at the VCCJ, he prepared forecasts for the station's Emmy Award winning 3PM, 5:30PM, and online newscasts. He also interned with two major television stations in Boston and a station in Albany, NY. He is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and a registered Skywarn storm spotter.

Matthew's interest in weather grew in high school when his city, just north of Boston, would often be digging out from feet of snow during the winter. New England would also have its fair share of severe weather in the summertime where damaging winds, hail, and lightning were the main threats. His favorite weather memory is the "Snowicane" of 2005 where one to two feet of snow fell at his house in about five hours and it was like being in a severe thunderstorm with snow falling instead of rain. He also enjoys storm chasing in the summer and keeping up to date with advances in the field of meteorology.

In his spare time, Matthew enjoys playing disc golf, hiking, and attending sporting events. He also plays guitar and enjoys listening to music. As an avid Boston sports fan, you will also find Matthew tracking his favorite teams: the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, and Patriots.

Email Matthew at MDiPirro@kswo.com