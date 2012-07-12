About Orthopaedics at Duncan Regional Hospital

Orthopaedics at Duncan Regional Hospital

World-Class Expertise, Close to Home

Our highly skilled team of professionals works together with you and your family to help you achieve the greatest possible quality of life. We believe patient education and coaching are an important part of the joint replacement process and we are committed to making it a positive experience for you every step of the way.

Your personal team of trained experts may include:

Your Orthopaedic Surgeon

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists

Surgical Team

Nursing Staff

Physical Therapists

Occupational Therapists

Primary Care Physician

We ensure high quality and cost-effective care by using the most up-to-date practices and procedures.

Choose expertise. Choose quality. Choose the Joint Replacement Center at Duncan Regional Hospital.

For more information, please call the JRC Nurse Navigator at 580-251-8565.