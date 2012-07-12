DRH Joint Replacement Center
The Joint Replacement Center at Duncan Regional Hospital offers large private rooms and a state-of-the-art rehabilitation gym that uses simulated golfing, skiing, and shopping to promote recovery.
We take a patient-centered approach designed to help you quickly, safely, and comfortably return to the activities you enjoy.
Our pre-operative classes educate you on what to expect, how to prepare for surgery, and what recovery will entail. Patients are encouraged to choose a coach (family or friend) to assist them during their rehab session.
Our patients experience:
Duncan Regional Hospital’s Joint Replacement Center has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its Joint Replacement – Knee & Hip programs.
This is earned by demonstrating compliance with The Joint Commission’s national standards for healthcare quality and safety in disease-specific care.
Visit our website at www.duncanregional.com