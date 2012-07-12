Find out about center built for total knee and hip replacement surgery patients.

DRH Joint Replacement Center

The Joint Replacement Center at Duncan Regional Hospital offers large private rooms and a state-of-the-art rehabilitation gym that uses simulated golfing, skiing, and shopping to promote recovery.

We take a patient-centered approach designed to help you quickly, safely, and comfortably return to the activities you enjoy.

Our pre-operative classes educate you on what to expect, how to prepare for surgery, and what recovery will entail. Patients are encouraged to choose a coach (family or friend) to assist them during their rehab session.

Our patients experience:

Better mobility in the new joint at discharge

Increased ability to walk greater distances at discharge

Shorter hospital stays (normally two days)

Higher patient satisfaction

Duncan Regional Hospital’s Joint Replacement Center has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its Joint Replacement – Knee & Hip programs.

This is earned by demonstrating compliance with The Joint Commission’s national standards for healthcare quality and safety in disease-specific care.

Visit our website at www.duncanregional.com