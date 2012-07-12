Medical Staff

At Duncan Regional Hospital, we are very proud to have the best and most skilled physicians in Oklahoma.
Meet our team of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
To learn more about them, click on their name.
To view our physicians in other fields, visit our website at: www.duncanregional.com
1401 SE 60th Street
Lawton, OK 73501
(580) 355-7000
nbowers@kswo.com
(580) 355-7000EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.