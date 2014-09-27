Lawton High blanks PC West 55-0

Lawton High had no trouble earning their first district victory of 6AII-2 Friday night. The Wolverines thumped Putnam City West 55-0. After a slow start, LHS exploded for 21 2nd quarter points to take a 28-0 advantage in to the locker room.



Running backs Darreyl Patterson and Tre Curry scored two touchdowns a piece. The Wolverines improve to 3-1, 1-0 in district play. They'll travel to Enid next week.

