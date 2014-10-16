Hruby Murders: Continuing Coverage More>>

Court asked to find insurance beneficiary An insurance company is asking a court to determine the rightful beneficiary of the life insurance policies of John and Tinker Hruby.

Officer not punished after Hruby gave false information The Duncan police officer who pulled over a murder suspect just hours before the teen killed his family will not face punishment for failing to realize the suspect gave a false name.

Judge orders Hruby to stand trial for family's deaths The man accused of murdering his family at their home in Duncan last October returned to court Tuesday where he learned he will stand trial for the killings.

New Hruby due in court today The man charged with murdering his family in their Duncan home is due in court this morning for a preliminary hearing.


