  • Hruby Murders: Continuing CoverageMore>>

  • Hruby pleads guilty, sentenced in his family's death

    Thursday, March 10 2016 2:55 PM EST2016-03-10 19:55:13 GMT
    Alan Hruby (Source KSWO)Alan Hruby (Source KSWO)

    Alan Hruby, the man charged with killing his family in their Duncan home in October 2014, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

  • Court asked to find insurance beneficiary

    Friday, January 2 2015 5:09 PM EST2015-01-02 22:09:19 GMT
    An insurance company is asking a court to determine the rightful beneficiary of the life insurance policies of John and Tinker Hruby.
  • Officer not punished after Hruby gave false information

    Wednesday, November 12 2014 5:08 PM EST2014-11-12 22:08:24 GMT
    The Duncan police officer who pulled over a murder suspect just hours before the teen killed his family will not face punishment for failing to realize the suspect gave a false name.
  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

