Paula Van Drisse

Paula joined KSWO in October of 2014. She is originally from northeast Wisconsin, but has always loved the friendliness of the people in the south, along with the warm weather! Before coming to KSWO, Paula worked in Wisconsin, Iowa, Texas and Louisiana.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Communications from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, along with master's degrees in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois-Springfield and Counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Paula enjoys the excitement of the ever changing news. She also loves learning something new each day and meeting new people to hear “their story.”

If you would like to share your story ideas with her, drop her an email at pvandrisse@kswo.com.