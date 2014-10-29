Davis, Thompson take plea deal in Rushing case - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Davis, Thompson take plea deal in Rushing case

Ethan Thompson Ethan Thompson
Cody Davis Cody Davis

LAWTON, Okla._Two of the Lawton teenagers accused of having a role in the deaths of a father and son have accepted plea deals with the state.

Cody Davis and Ethan Thompson appeared in a Comanche County courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Davis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact. As part of the plea deal, he would be sentenced to 35 years in prison in exchange for his testimony against the alleged mastermind, Thorsten Rushing, and two other teens.

Thompson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. In exchange for his testimony, he would be sentenced to life in prison plus ten years. Thompson admitted to sitting in a closet for hours while Thorsten allegedly killed his father and brother.

Thorsten and his accomplices were arrested in January in connection with the murders of Uwe and Stephan Rushing.

Thorsten Rushing has not gone to trial yet.

1/20/2014 Two killed in Break-In Shooting; LPD Following Leads

1/27/2014 Thorsten Rushing named as suspected shooter

1/31/2014 Fifth teen charged in Rushing murders

5/16/2014 Death penalty sought for Thorsten Rushing

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly