Davis, Thompson take plea deal in Rushing case

LAWTON, Okla._Two of the Lawton teenagers accused of having a role in the deaths of a father and son have accepted plea deals with the state.

Cody Davis and Ethan Thompson appeared in a Comanche County courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Davis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact. As part of the plea deal, he would be sentenced to 35 years in prison in exchange for his testimony against the alleged mastermind, Thorsten Rushing, and two other teens.

Thompson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. In exchange for his testimony, he would be sentenced to life in prison plus ten years. Thompson admitted to sitting in a closet for hours while Thorsten allegedly killed his father and brother.

Thorsten and his accomplices were arrested in January in connection with the murders of Uwe and Stephan Rushing.

Thorsten Rushing has not gone to trial yet.



