Officer not punished after Hruby gave false information

DUNCAN, Okla._The Duncan police officer who pulled over a murder suspect just hours before the teen killed his family will not face punishment for failing to realize the suspect gave a false name.

Alan Hruby, 19, was pulled over for speeding about a mile from his family's home. It was just hours before police say he killed his father, mother and sister. He gave the officer a false name after he said he didn't have his license. The officer did not realize there was a 6 inch, 145 pound difference between Hruby and the person he claimed to be.

Hruby was arrested a few days after the crime and is being held without bond.