Law enforcement search for escaped inmate

ATOKA, Okla._Authorities are searching for Michael Courverler after he escaped from the Howard McLeod Correctional Center in Atoka.

Atoka County Sheriff Tony Head told reporters that Courverler was last seen during a 6:30 p.m. head county on Thursday. Authorities say Courverler could be with a woman in a black, 2007, 4-door Chevrolet Silverado.

Michael Courverler is a white male, 5'9” and weighs 134 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Courverler also has a tattoo on his left shoulder and his chest. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

Courverler was in prison for obtaining merchandise by false pretenses, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, grand larceny and extortion charges. He was taken to the Howard McLeod Correctional Center December 3, 2013, and had a parole hearing set for September 2016.

Contact police if you have any idea of his whereabouts.