Law enforcement search for escaped inmate - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Law enforcement search for escaped inmate

ATOKA, Okla._Authorities are searching for Michael Courverler after he escaped from the Howard McLeod Correctional Center in Atoka.

Atoka County Sheriff Tony Head told reporters that Courverler was last seen during a 6:30 p.m. head county on Thursday. Authorities say Courverler could be with a woman in a black, 2007, 4-door Chevrolet Silverado.

Michael Courverler is a white male, 5'9” and weighs 134 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Courverler also has a tattoo on his left shoulder and his chest. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

Courverler was in prison for obtaining merchandise by false pretenses, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, grand larceny and extortion charges. He was taken to the Howard McLeod Correctional Center December 3, 2013, and had a parole hearing set for September 2016.

Contact police if you have any idea of his whereabouts.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Amber Alert victim's family 'elated' to learn she's safe, coming home

    Amber Alert victim's family 'elated' to learn she's safe, coming home

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:31:39 GMT

    The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

    The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:27:57 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:30:42 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

  • Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the north Atlantic

    Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the north Atlantic

    Thursday, April 20 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-04-20 20:52:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:09:38 GMT
    Tropical Storm Arlene is an early arrival. (Source: National Hurricane Center)Tropical Storm Arlene is an early arrival. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

    A rare April storm has formed in the north Atlantic Ocean. 

    A rare April storm has formed in the north Atlantic Ocean. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly