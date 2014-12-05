Upcoming Christmas parades in southwest Oklahoma

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA_'Tis the season for Christmas parades. The following is a list of Christmas parades in the area.

Altus' Christmas parade is Saturday, December 13, at 6:30 p.m. The parade will start at Bunker Hill United and make its way down Main Street to Commerce Street.

Cache's Christmas parade is Saturday, December 13, at 5:30 p.m. The parade starts downtown and will move along “C” Avenue.

Duncan's Christmas parade is Saturday, December 13, at 3:00 p.m. The parade will be along Main Street. This year's theme is “A Christmas Story.”

Marlow's Christmas parade is Saturday, December 6, at 10:00 a.m. The parade will be along Main Street.

Medicine Park's Christmas parade is Saturday, December 20, at 2:00 p.m. The parade will be along Lake Drive.

Velma's Christmas parade is Saturday, December 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade will start at the Velma Rodeo Grounds.

Walter's Christmas parade is Saturday, December 6, at 6:00 p.m. The parade will be along North Broadway.

Waurika's Christmas parade is Saturday, December 13, at 6:30 p.m. The parade will be along Main Street.