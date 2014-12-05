580 Rollergirls to recruit referees and NSOs

LAWTON, Okla._The 580 Rollergirls are in need of volunteer referees and non-skating officials (NSOs).

The roller derby team is looking for at least four referees and eight additional non-skating officials. The head referee, Wingnut, will explain everything the volunteers need to know. Volunteers are not required to attend away games, but it is an option if they wish to go.

The next season starts on February 21, 2015, in Enid. The 580 Rollergirls will face off against the Enid RollerGirls. The first home game is March 14, 2015, when they go up against the Roughneck Roller Derby team from Tulsa.

The recruitment will take place at the 580 Rollergirls Warehouse located at 103 S. Wallock Avenue in Lawton on Sunday, December 7, at 1:00 p.m.

For more information, e-mail them at contact@580rg.com.