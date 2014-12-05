Suspect charged in Lawton homicide

LAWTON, Okla._An Oklahoma prison inmate has been charged in connection with the Lawton's seventh homicide of 2014.

The victim, Johnny Allen, was gunned down in a northwest Lawton motel on March 7. Allen and a co-worker were staying there while on a work trip for a construction company.

Detectives working on the case say Robert Long, 28, entered Allen's room and told Allen and his co-worker “everyone down!” Allen tried to wrestle the .9 mm gun away from Long and was shot several times during the struggle. Allen reportedly collapsed on the floor and was shot again by Long as he left the room.

Long was charged Friday with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm after felony conviction. He is currently serving a prison sentence on drug and gun charges out of Comanche County at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Court records show charges were filed against Long for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction on March 11, 2014, the incident happened on February 28, 2014. According to records with the Comanche County Sheriff's Department, Long was arrested on March 13, 2014 for those charges. Long pleaded guilty to the February 28 gun possession charge on October 9.

Long is expected to be returned to Comanche County within a week for his initial court appearance.

