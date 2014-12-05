Eisenhower students to hold Lead2Feed food drive

LAWTON, Okla._Students at Eisenhower High School hope to see an outpouring of goodwill and charity this weekend as the Lead2Feed holiday food drive hits Lawton.

Lead2Feed is an organization that's working with the Salvation Army to fight hunger in communities around the state, while helping students become better leaders. The students are working to organize a canned food drive with over 100 freshmen volunteers, honing their leadership skills for a good cause.

The students and faculty encourage everyone in the community to come down and support the effort to fight hunger.

"Even if you don't do it, just to lift your spirit, do it to as your one good deed for the day," said Tyler Dunn, an Eisenhower sophomore.

"We want them to help our students learn that concept of caring for the ones that are in more need," said Francy Garner, a Lead2Feed coordinator.

The food drive is Eisenhower's entry into a national competition for schools. If they win, they can earn up to $20,000 for the school.

The food drive will be held in front of Sam's Club and the Country Mart on Cache Road. It will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.