Altus man formally charged with rape - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus man formally charged with rape

ALTUS, Okla._The man accused of breaking into a neighbor's home and raping her has been formally charged.

Lewis Hernandez Jr. is being held at Jackson County Jail on charges of burglary in the first degree, rape by instrumentation, kidnapping, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with an emergency telephone call.

Early Tuesday morning, Hernandez knocked on his neighbor's door, when she refused to let him, he broke through the door and physically and sexually assaulted her.

12/02/2014 Altus police arrest nude intruder

