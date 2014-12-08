Comanche Elementary gym one step closer

COMANCHE, Okla._Comanche Elementary students are one step closer to having a brand new gym to play in.

Monday morning, Stephens County commissioners approved an agreement with Comanche Public Schools to begin the groundwork to prepare building the new $600,000 gymnasium. From there, school officials say they hope to get construction underway sometime this week. The new gym will be complete with new equipment and will allow students to hold activity classes there full time.

Officials hope to have the building up and running in time for students next fall.