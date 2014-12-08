Man shot in both arms

ALTUS, Okla._Authorities in Altus are searching for a shooting suspect after a man drove himself to the hospital with two gunshot wounds.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call just before 1:30 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Apartments. Police say the 33-year-old victim was shot once in each arm. However, at the hospital, the victim would not cooperate with police and refused to file charges against the suspect.

Police searched the area, including an apartment on Springfield Drive. They believed the suspect was hiding there and even used the fire department's resources to enter a crawl space from the roof of the building. Their search turned up nothing.

Police Chief Tim Murphy says the shooting is still under investigation.