Inmate charged for attacking correctional employee

Inmate charged for attacking correctional employee

FREDERICK, Okla._An inmate from a work center in Frederick has been charged for attacking a correctional employee.

The incident happened on November 30 when the inmate, Kaleb Harris, punched a center worker and then bit him. The employee suffered several injuries, including a broken right thumb, and had to get several stitches on his finger.

Harris has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and battery on a corrections employee. The crime is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment for not more than 10 years.

The court filing did not indicate what led up to the attack.

