Altus man hit with bat, robbed - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus man hit with bat, robbed

ALTUS, Okla._Altus police are investigating after a man was hit with a bat and robbed.

Altus police were called to a home shortly before 9:00 p.m. Monday on North Jackson after a victim reported he was robbed. The victim told officers that he had just gotten home and was walking toward the front door when he was hit in the face with a baseball bat. The suspect stole a small courier style bank bag with an undisclosed amount of money inside.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing dark clothing and had a blue bandana over his face.

Police are continuing to investigate.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Amber Alert victim's family 'elated' to learn she's safe, coming home

    Amber Alert victim's family 'elated' to learn she's safe, coming home

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:31:39 GMT

    The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

    The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:27:57 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:30:42 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

  • Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the north Atlantic

    Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the north Atlantic

    Thursday, April 20 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-04-20 20:52:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:09:38 GMT
    Tropical Storm Arlene is an early arrival. (Source: National Hurricane Center)Tropical Storm Arlene is an early arrival. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

    A rare April storm has formed in the north Atlantic Ocean. 

    A rare April storm has formed in the north Atlantic Ocean. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly