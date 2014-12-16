Altus man hit with bat, robbed

ALTUS, Okla._Altus police are investigating after a man was hit with a bat and robbed.



Altus police were called to a home shortly before 9:00 p.m. Monday on North Jackson after a victim reported he was robbed. The victim told officers that he had just gotten home and was walking toward the front door when he was hit in the face with a baseball bat. The suspect stole a small courier style bank bag with an undisclosed amount of money inside.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing dark clothing and had a blue bandana over his face.

Police are continuing to investigate.