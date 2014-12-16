Former pastor arrested for alleged sexual abuse - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Former pastor arrested for alleged sexual abuse

ALTUS, Okla._A former Altus pastor, accused of sexually abusing a young girl for years, is behind bars.

Tommy Lynn Bailey, 56, was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon following an investigation by Altus police. The victim told investigators that Bailey sexually abused her from September 2007 through February 2014.

Police say Bailey was a pastor at a church in Altus for nearly 15 years. Bailey used to work for a behavioral center in Lawton.

His bond is set at $100,000.

