A Child Who Hopes: Introducing families

LAWTON, Okla._On the first Tuesday of each month, we'll tell you the story of a child or group of siblings who are looking to be adopted.

KSWO and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services have teamed up to help over 2,000 children currently in foster care. The goal is to unite the children in foster care with adoptive parents.

On Tuesday, January 6, we'll bring you the story of two brothers and their sister. The three siblings have spent the past few years in foster care.

You can learn more about adopting children here.

