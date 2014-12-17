Junior ROTC students donate gifts

LAWTON, Okla._Lawton Public Schools' Junior ROTC students were greeted by hundreds of smiling Pre-K students when they delivered hundreds of Christmas presents.

JROTC students raised more than $300 over the last two weeks to provide the children at Beginnings Academy with Christmas presents they may not have had otherwise. They were able to provide 190 gifts.

The JROTC students say this event is something they look forward to every year.

"I like to see kids smile and just know that they have a gift. We are so over privileged, and have a lot of things that we are just not appreciative for and they appreciate just the little things," said Mariah Butcher, Eisenhower High School JROTC.

JROTC students have been participating in this toy program for almost 20 years.