Family Dollar employee attacked by shoplifter

LAWTON, Okla._Lawton police are currently on the hunt for a shoplifter who attacked a Family Dollar employee.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the store on Northwest Sheridan Road. The police report says the woman set off an alarm while walking out of the store with a stolen item. When the employee followed the woman outside, the woman grabbed the employee, scratched her and kicked her in the chest four times.

The woman was last seen driving away westbound near Northwest Sheridan Road and Smith Avenue.