Bench's attorneys claim death penalty unconstitutional

DUNCAN, Okla._Attorneys for a man accused of murdering a teenage girl in Velma more than two years ago are asking a judge to remove the death penalty.

Attorneys for Miles Bench filed a motion Wednesday, claiming the death penalty is unconstitutional. Hearings on the motion, and several others, are expected to last through Friday.

Bench is accused of killing 16-year-old Braylee Henry in June 2012 after she stopped to buy gas at the convenience store where he worked.

He is scheduled to go on trial for Braylee's murder next month.

