Altus pastor makes first court appearance

ALTUS, Okla._A former Altus pastor, charged with child sexual abuse, appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Tommy Lynn Bailey is accused of sexually abusing a young girl over a period or seven years. The victim says the abuse started when she was 14 years old and lasted until this past September. Thursday, a judge ordered that Bailey is not to contact the victim himself or through anyone else. He cannot be in the presence of minors without adult supervision either.

Bailey will go back to court on March 6 to enter a plea. Bailey remains out of jail on a $100,000 bond.

