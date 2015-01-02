Court asked to find insurance beneficiary

DUNCAN, Okla._An insurance company is asking a court to determine the rightful beneficiary of the life insurance policies of John and Tinker Hruby.
American Fidelity Assurance Company filed the petition Wednesday in Stephens County District Court. The company is asking to deposit $20,000 in life insurance policies of John Hruby into the court registry and be dismissed from the case.
The policies name Hruby's wife, Tinker, as the primary beneficiary. His daughter, Katherine, and son, Alan, were named as contingent beneficiaries.
Alan Hruby is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the October shooting deaths of his father, mother and sister.
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
Thursday, April 20 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:09:18 GMT
Thursday, April 20 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:09:18 GMT
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.
