Court asked to find insurance beneficiary

DUNCAN, Okla._An insurance company is asking a court to determine the rightful beneficiary of the life insurance policies of John and Tinker Hruby.

American Fidelity Assurance Company filed the petition Wednesday in Stephens County District Court. The company is asking to deposit $20,000 in life insurance policies of John Hruby into the court registry and be dismissed from the case.

The policies name Hruby's wife, Tinker, as the primary beneficiary. His daughter, Katherine, and son, Alan, were named as contingent beneficiaries.

Alan Hruby is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the October shooting deaths of his father, mother and sister.

10/15/2014 Alan Hruby charged with killing family

