Delahoy takes plea deal in Rushing case

LAWTON, Okla._One of the four teens accused of helping a friend plot the murder of his father and brother has accepted a plea deal in the case.

Timothy Delahoy, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of accessory after the fact in the murders of Uwe and Stefan Rushing. Thorsten Rushing is accused of planning and shooting them January 2014.

In exchange for Delahoy's testimony, the state will not file any additional charges. Two of the other teens, Cody Davis and Ethan Thompson, accepted plea deals in October. Delahoy's formal sentencing is scheduled for June 22. He faces up to 10 years in prison on the conspiracy to commit murder charge and up to 45 years for each of two counts of accessory after the fact.

Thorsten Rushing's trial is scheduled for May.