Oklahoma approaching deadliest flu season on record

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla._Oklahoma is close to having the deadliest flu season on record.



Ten more Oklahomans have died in the past week which brings this season's total to 68. Since flu season started on September 28, 68 people have died and 1,652 people have been hospitalized.

The hardest hit age group has been 65 and older with 51 deaths and 1,024 hospitalizations. Nine of the deaths were in people in the 50-64 age group, two people were in the 18-49 age group, four people were in the 5-17 age group and two of the victims were four years of age and younger.

Comanche County has had three deaths this season, Jackson County has had one, Stephens County has had four and Tillman County has had three. Tulsa County has recorded the most deaths with 15, followed by Oklahoma County which has had six.



The flu shot is only about 23 percent effective this year. It did not fight against the H3N2 strain, which has caused many of the illnesses this year.



You can see a complete breakdown of hospitalizations by county and by age group on the Department of Health's website.