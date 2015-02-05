Lawton man pleads guilty to raping 13-year-old

LAWTON, Okla._A Lawton man is headed to prison for raping a 13-year-old girl last spring.

Bertrand Waysepappy, 38, pleaded guilty this week to the first-degree rape of a minor under the age of 14. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and must register as a sex offender upon release.

Waysepappy was arrested and charged last April after the victim's mother caught Waysepappy in her daughter's bedroom.

He will have to serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he's eligible for parole.