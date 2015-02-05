Stolen mascara leads to arrest - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Stolen mascara leads to arrest

LAWTON, Okla._A stolen tube of mascara led to the arrest of a woman with multiple warrants.

Walmart Asset Protection observed Rochonda Hurd take a tube of Maybelline mascara, valued at $6.95, and place it in her purse. Hurd reportedly purchased two packages of Dove soap and headed to the bathroom in an effort to discard the packaging. Hurd was apprehended by Asset Protection and police were called.

The responding officer checked Hurd for warrants and it was discovered that she had two city warrants for failure to appear. Hurd also had warrants out of Comanche County for obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check, possession of a firearm after former conviction and failure to pay.

Hurd was placed under arrest and was taken to the Lawton City Jail without incident.

