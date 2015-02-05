Students get hands-on learning from Oklahoma Science Museum - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Students get hands-on learning from Oklahoma Science Museum

LAWTON, Okla._Students at Cleveland Elementary were given a treat as they participated in a visit from the Oklahoma Science Museum.

Representatives from the museum came down to the school to work on a number of hands-on science experiments with the students. The outreach visit is a part of a museum-sponsored workshop that three of the school's teachers recently attended.

Students from 3rd- to 5th-grade worked with the museum on entry level science lessons, giving them a taste of the science, technology, engineering and math fields. The teachers see this visit as a valuable learning opportunity for the kids.

"It's very important for our students to get the hands-on learning experience. This is where they can actually explore and inquire their minds and question their own learning. They're in charge of their own learning, is what it comes down to," said Shaleah Cullins, special education resource teacher.

The teachers hope this visit inspires the students to not only apply what they learn in the classroom, but in the community as a whole.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly