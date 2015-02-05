Students get hands-on learning from Oklahoma Science Museum

LAWTON, Okla._Students at Cleveland Elementary were given a treat as they participated in a visit from the Oklahoma Science Museum.

Representatives from the museum came down to the school to work on a number of hands-on science experiments with the students. The outreach visit is a part of a museum-sponsored workshop that three of the school's teachers recently attended.

Students from 3rd- to 5th-grade worked with the museum on entry level science lessons, giving them a taste of the science, technology, engineering and math fields. The teachers see this visit as a valuable learning opportunity for the kids.

"It's very important for our students to get the hands-on learning experience. This is where they can actually explore and inquire their minds and question their own learning. They're in charge of their own learning, is what it comes down to," said Shaleah Cullins, special education resource teacher.

The teachers hope this visit inspires the students to not only apply what they learn in the classroom, but in the community as a whole.