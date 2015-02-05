Bill to increase turnpike speed limit withdrawn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla._The Oklahoma senator who was proposing a bill to increase the speed limit on Oklahoma turnpikes has now withdrawn the bill.

Senator Ralph Shortey of Oklahoma City proposed a bill that would have increased the speed limit from 75 to 80 miles per hour on certain sections of the turnpikes across the state. The bill was withdrawn Thursday before its scheduled hearing with a Senate subcommittee.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority spokesman Jack Damrill says the agency opposes the bill because the turnpikes weren't designed for drivers to go that fast.