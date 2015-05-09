May 8 flooding photos

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA_Our viewers sent in tons of amazing photos of the May 8 storm as it approached, the flooding and damage that it left and the rainbow after the storm.
The photos show destroyed barns and grain silos, and the beauty of lightning and a rainbow in the same frame.
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.
The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
A rare April storm has formed in the north Atlantic Ocean.
