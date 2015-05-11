SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA_Lake levels continue to rise thanks to the impressive amount of rain that has fallen recently.

The following amounts are from Monday, May 11, compared to Wednesday, May 6, and Saturday, May 9.

Lake Ellsworth: May 11- 74 percent; May 9- 60 percent; May 6- 43 percent

Fort Cobb; May 11- 86.05 percent; May 9- 83.7 percent; May 6- 74.52 percent

Lake Frederick: May 11- 54 percent; May 9- 44 percent; May 6- 24 percent

Lake Fuqua: May 11- 65 percent; May 9- 60 percent; May 6- 57 percent

Lake Humphreys: May 11- 72 percent; May 9- 60 percent; May 6- 56 percent

Lake Lawtonka: May 11- 100 percent; May 9- 102 percent; May 6- 95 percent

Lugert-Altus Lake: May 11- 31.63 percent; May 9- 29.67 percent; May 6- 24.46 percent

Tom Steed Lake: May 11- 41.97 percent; May 9- 33.66 percent; May 6- 20.38 percent

Waurika Lake: May 11- 42.33 percent; May 9- 32.14 percent; May 6- 27.33 percent

You can see more about the current lake levels and inflow rates here.