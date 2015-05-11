Johnson sentenced for 2014 robbery

LAWTON, Okla._Nijee Johnson has pleaded guilty to charges relating to her role in a string of armed robberies and a shooting in July 2014.

Nijee Johnson, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felonious pointing of a firearm and shooting with intent to kill. Police arrested Johnson in July 2014 for holding two women at gunpoint outside a bar on Northwest Sheridan Road and stealing a purse from one of them.

While police responded to the robbery, they were called out to a shooting where a woman was shot in the neck.

A judge sentenced Johnson to 50 years in prison, with 20 years suspended, and a fine of $1,000 on the robbery charge and the charge of shooting with intent to kill. She was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for felonious pointing of a firearm, also with a fine of $1,000.

The sentences will run concurrently and she will receive credit for time served.