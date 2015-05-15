Mom explains rare condition to college class

LAWTON, Okla._Students and faculty at Platt College gathered to show support and learn more from a local mother whose sons suffer from a rare condition.

Ricky and Kenny Nelson are two of five Oklahomans suffering from MPS II, or Hunter syndrome. The condition affects the ability to walk and talk and stunts growth, which in this case makes the Nelson boys look much younger than fourteen and fifteen years old.

Treatment for the condition costs about $7,500 per child, per week. Students and faculty were able to raise $304 for the two boys. Their mother, Deon Nelson, says their care is difficult and she's thankful for the support.

"It's awesome. The support and everything, it's been pretty amazing. I didn't expect any of this. Their smiles and everything is so contagious that it makes it all worthwhile, their smiles and everything are so lovable and it makes everything worthwhile even though it's a scary road," said Nelson.

If you would like to donate, Platt College is accepting money, Pull-Ups and clothes at their career services office at 112 SW 11th Street in Lawton.