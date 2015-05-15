Lakes continue to fill up

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA_Lake levels continue to rise thanks to the impressive amount of rain that has fallen recently.

The following amounts are from Friday, May 15, compared to Monday, May 11.

Lake Ellsworth: May 15- 81 percent; May 11- 74 percent

Fort Cobb: May 15- 88.11 percent; May 11- 86.05 percent

Lake Frederick: May 15- 59 percent; May 11- 54 percent

Lake Fuqua: May 15- 67 percent; May 11- 65 percent

Lake Humphreys: May 15- 75 percent; May 11- 72 percent

Lake Lawtonka: May 15- 101 percent; May 11- 100 percent

Lugert-Altus Lake: May 15- 36.93 percent; May 11- 31.63 percent

Tom Steed Lake: May 15- 45.24 percent; May 11- 41.97 percent

Waurika Lake: May 15- 48.34 percent; May 11- 42.33 percent

You can see more about the current lake levels and inflow rates here.