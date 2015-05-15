Lakes continue to fill up - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lakes continue to fill up

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA_Lake levels continue to rise thanks to the impressive amount of rain that has fallen recently.

The following amounts are from Friday, May 15, compared to Monday, May 11.

Lake Ellsworth: May 15- 81 percent; May 11- 74 percent
Fort Cobb: May 15- 88.11 percent; May 11- 86.05 percent
Lake Frederick: May 15- 59 percent; May 11- 54 percent
Lake Fuqua: May 15- 67 percent; May 11- 65 percent
Lake Humphreys: May 15- 75 percent; May 11- 72 percent
Lake Lawtonka: May 15- 101 percent; May 11- 100 percent
Lugert-Altus Lake: May 15- 36.93 percent; May 11- 31.63 percent
Tom Steed Lake: May 15- 45.24 percent; May 11- 41.97 percent
Waurika Lake: May 15- 48.34 percent; May 11- 42.33 percent

You can see more about the current lake levels and inflow rates here.

