City, county call joint press briefing to discuss expected flooding

WICHITA FALLS, Texas_Representatives from the City of Wichita Falls and Wichita County have called a 4:30 press briefing at the Wichita County Emergency Operations Center, 110 Jefferson, to discuss anticipated flooding in the City and ongoing flooding in the County.

Flooding and the difficulties caused by this event are expected to begin early Thursday and last through the weekend. Officials anticipate flooding to reach the areas and levels experienced during the flood of 2007. Residents in the areas that were affected in 2007 are urged to monitor media reports and the City's social media and website for news and updates.

Residents in these areas should also begin making preparations for evacuation and plan on being away from home from Thursday until possibly late Sunday or early Monday. These preparations should include: