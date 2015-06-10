Allie Haddican - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Allie Haddican

Allie Haddican, Weekend Anchor / Reporter Allie Haddican, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Allie Haddican is from Edmond, Oklahoma, and graduated from Oklahoma State University (Go Pokes!) in 2015 with a degree in Multimedia Journalism. She interned for the Marlow Review and the Comanche County Chronicle in Elgin during college. She joined the Good Morning Texoma on 7NEWS team in June 2015. Five months later, she was promoted to Weekend Evening Anchor and Weekday Reporter.

She reports on all news in Texoma, but focuses on the City of Lawton. She has worked on many special reports, including Unsolved Homicides, ADA issues in Lawton, and mental illness within the court system.

You can like her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @AllieHaddican, and follow her on Instagram at @alliehaddican88!

If you have a story idea, message her on any of those social media platforms or email her at ahaddican@kswo.com.

 

