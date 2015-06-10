Allie Haddican

A Lawton man has been arrested in the city's first murder case of the year.
Lawton City Council is voting on two ordinances that could potentially help small businesses open up shop in Lawton.
Southwest Oklahoma is heating up, and a few towns have already hit triple digits.
Cameron University’s Alumni Association took part in the Pokémon GO craze and invited the public to come out and play Friday.
A historic vote in the United Kingdom has sent financial shockwaves around the world.
Lawton residents who have an alarm system in their homes or businesses could have to start paying an additional fee, if the City Council votes to change the city code.
Medicine Park's Red Dirt Ball kicks off the unofficial beginning of summer Friday night, but this year they are doing things a little different to remember someone they have lost.
A heartbreaking call to a Chattanooga convenience store from a young child who said she was home alone and hungry, led to her dad’s arrest.
Lawton firefighter hopefuls tested their strength and stamina on the first day of tryouts for the department.
A Lawton business owner is helping to grow the popularity of a sport already enjoyed by more than a 100 million people worldwide.
A $2 million bond for Sterling Public Schools is being brought up for a vote in Tuesday's election, and schools officials say the improvements it will pay for are a long time coming.
A 9-year-old is taking it upon himself to put socks on every homeless person in Lawton, and he needs your help to do that.
The search for a man who threatened a woman with a knife and sent the Cache Public Schools campus on lock down Friday morning, sent rumors flying online.
In an effort to promote active and healthy lifestyles, Pat Henry Elementary students and Lawton police officers walked to school together Friday morning.
After years of searching for funding, the fire station that serves Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport and a portion of south Lawton will soon be replaced.
You’ve probably seen panhandlers standing in the medians and near Lawton intersections, but one Lawton city councilman is pushing to get them off the street.
A Lawton family, who fought the city for weeks over its new dangerous dog ordinance, says they believe the requirement for a $1 million liability insurance policy is excessive.
In the coming months, school districts all over the state will face some difficult choices.
An Altus family is left without a home after a space heater caught fire early Friday morning and the flames spread throughout the house.
A day of thanks ended in flames for an Indiahoma family after a fire broke out in their home just inches away from where they were sleeping early Friday morning.
Big changes are coming for soldiers on Fort Sill, and it affects where they'll be allowed to live.
Residents in one of the older neighborhoods in a central Lawton neighborhood will get a chance to voice their concerns about their community this weekend.
The community of Ryan, near the Red River in Jefferson County, is coming together to help a family rebuild after their home was severely damaged by straight-line winds.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.
