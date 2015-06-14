Milestone: 75,000 Facebook fans

LAWTON, Okla._A huge thank you is in order to each and every one of our 75,000 Facebook fans. As promised, the following is the demographic break down of our fans. In the comments section of the Facebook post, let us know what you'd like to see once we hit 100,000 fans.

Country

United States of America-71,302

Brazil-581

Poland-326

Philippines-296

India-197

Germany-168

Mexico-141

Myanmar-96

Canada-95

Egypt-93

United Kingdom-74

Puerto Rico-72

Pakistan-67

Indonesia-56

South Korea-48

Australia-43

Malaysia-33

Italy-32

Cambodia-32

Nigeria-30

Iran-30

Sri Lanka-28

Iraq-27

Saudi Arabia-24

Venezuela-23

Bangladesh-23

France-20

Morocco-20

Ghana-19

Japan-18

Netherlands-18

Thailand-18

Portugal-18

Colombia-17

Turkey-16

Dominican Republic-16

United Arab Emirates-15

Ecuador-14

Taiwan-14

Peru-13

New Zealand-13

Vietnam-12

South Africa-12

Argentina-12

Macedonia-11

City

Lawton, OK-20,252

Duncan, OK-5,148

Altus, OK-2,866

Oklahoma City, OK-2,088

Marlow, OK-1,554

Wichita Falls, TX-1,417

Elgin, OK-1,407

Cache, OK-1,210

Walters, OK-895

Comanche, OK-837

Frederick, OK-672

Anadarko, OK-617

Apache, OK-500

Tulsa, OK-457

Fletcher, OK-452

Norman, OK-434

Chickasha, OK-427

Dallas, TX-416

Vernon, TX-402

Waurika, OK-392

Sterling, OK-390

Geronimo, OK-350

Hobart, OK-330

Velma, OK-327

Snyder, OK-322

Edmond, OK-314

Burkburnett, TX 300

Rush Springs, OK-300

Blair, OK-254

Houston, TX-247

Cyril, OK-239

Mangum, OK-238

Indiahoma, OK-226

San Antonio, TX -225

Tipton, OK-219

Carnegie, OK-210

Fort Worth, TX-205

Grandfield, OK-205

Temple, OK-195

Stillwater, OK-192

Ardmore, OK-190

Hollis, OK-188

Ringling, OK-179

Chattanooga, OK-174

El Paso, TX-171

Language

English (US)-70,729

English (UK)-1,507

Spanish -696

Portuguese (Brazil)-562

Polish- 365

Spanish (Spain)-129

Arabic-109

German-96

French (France)-85

English (Pirate)-51

Indonesian-47

Portuguese (Portugal)-29

Italian-23

Persian-17

Traditional Chinese (Taiwan)-16

Turkish-15

Albanian-15

Dutch-11

Thai-11

Vietnamese-10

Malay-9

Romanian-8

Simplified Chinese (China)-8

French (Canada)-8

Macedonian-8

Russian -7

Greek-7

Swedish-6

English (Upside Down)-5

Japanese-5

Serbian -5

Czech-5

Georgian-4

Korean-4

Hindi-4

Hebrew -4

Filipino-4

Spanish (Mexico)-4

Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong) -3

Leet Speak-3

Norwegian (Bokmal)-3

Hungarian-2

Marathi -2

Tamil-2

Slovenian-2

Gender

Women-66%

Men-34%