Milestone: 75,000 Facebook fans

LAWTON, Okla._A huge thank you is in order to each and every one of our 75,000 Facebook fans. As promised, the following is the demographic break down of our fans. In the comments section of the Facebook post, let us know what you'd like to see once we hit 100,000 fans.

Country
United States of America-71,302
Brazil-581
Poland-326
Philippines-296
India-197
Germany-168
Mexico-141
Myanmar-96
Canada-95
Egypt-93
United Kingdom-74
Puerto Rico-72
Pakistan-67
Indonesia-56
South Korea-48
Australia-43
Malaysia-33
Italy-32
Cambodia-32
Nigeria-30
Iran-30
Sri Lanka-28
Iraq-27
Saudi Arabia-24
Venezuela-23
Bangladesh-23
France-20
Morocco-20
Ghana-19
Japan-18
Netherlands-18
Thailand-18
Portugal-18
Colombia-17
Turkey-16
Dominican Republic-16
United Arab Emirates-15
Ecuador-14
Taiwan-14
Peru-13
New Zealand-13
Vietnam-12
South Africa-12
Argentina-12
Macedonia-11

City
Lawton, OK-20,252
Duncan, OK-5,148
Altus, OK-2,866
Oklahoma City, OK-2,088
Marlow, OK-1,554
Wichita Falls, TX-1,417
Elgin, OK-1,407
Cache, OK-1,210
Walters, OK-895
Comanche, OK-837
Frederick, OK-672
Anadarko, OK-617
Apache, OK-500
Tulsa, OK-457
Fletcher, OK-452
Norman, OK-434
Chickasha, OK-427
Dallas, TX-416
Vernon, TX-402
Waurika, OK-392
Sterling, OK-390
Geronimo, OK-350
Hobart, OK-330
Velma, OK-327
Snyder, OK-322
Edmond, OK-314
Burkburnett, TX 300
Rush Springs, OK-300
Blair, OK-254
Houston, TX-247
Cyril, OK-239
Mangum, OK-238
Indiahoma, OK-226
San Antonio, TX -225
Tipton, OK-219
Carnegie, OK-210
Fort Worth, TX-205
Grandfield, OK-205
Temple, OK-195
Stillwater, OK-192
Ardmore, OK-190
Hollis, OK-188
Ringling, OK-179
Chattanooga, OK-174
El Paso, TX-171

Language
English (US)-70,729
English (UK)-1,507
Spanish -696
Portuguese (Brazil)-562
Polish- 365
Spanish (Spain)-129
Arabic-109
German-96
French (France)-85
English (Pirate)-51
Indonesian-47
Portuguese (Portugal)-29
Italian-23
Persian-17
Traditional Chinese (Taiwan)-16
Turkish-15
Albanian-15
Dutch-11
Thai-11
Vietnamese-10
Malay-9
Romanian-8
Simplified Chinese (China)-8
French (Canada)-8
Macedonian-8
Russian -7
Greek-7
Swedish-6
English (Upside Down)-5
Japanese-5
Serbian -5
Czech-5
Georgian-4
Korean-4
Hindi-4
Hebrew -4
Filipino-4
Spanish (Mexico)-4
Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong) -3
Leet Speak-3
Norwegian (Bokmal)-3
Hungarian-2
Marathi -2
Tamil-2
Slovenian-2

Gender
Women-66%
Men-34%

Age
13-17 1.996%
19-24 17%
25-34 29%
35-44 23%
45-54 16%
55-64 8%
65+ 4%

