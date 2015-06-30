Mitch Moreland hits 2 homers as Rangers beat Orioles 8-1

By DAVID GINSBURG

BALTIMORE (AP) - Mitch Moreland hit two of the Rangers' four home runs off Bud Norris, and Texas got another winning effort on the road from left-hander Wandy Rodriguez in an 8-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Moreland hit a solo shot in the second inning and a two-run drive in the fourth. It was his sixth career two-homer game, the first since May 2013.

Carlos Corporan and Shin-Soo Choo added solo homers to help Texas secure its second win in nine games. The four home runs tied a season high, set April 9 in Oakland.

Joey Gallo contributed a three-run triple for the Rangers, who had lost 11 of 12 to the Orioles - including six straight at Camden Yards.

The loss ended Baltimore's four-game winning streak and dropped the Orioles to 18-9 in June, 10-2 at home.

