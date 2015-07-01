Store manager robbed, forced to drive to Texas - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Store manager robbed, forced to drive to Texas

LAWTON, Okla._Lawton police are investigating a kidnapping and robbery that started in Lawton and ended in Texas.

Police say the victim, who manages a store in the mall, told them she was leaving work to deposit money when two people approached her vehicle at a stop sign near Southwest 1st Street and “B” Avenue. She told investigators that one of them punched her in the head and both of them got into her car. 

She says they threatened her with weapons and forced her to drive them to Wichita Falls. They then had her drive to a rural area where a man in a pickup truck was waiting.

The victim told police they not only took the bank deposit, but also her personal money as well.

The two men left with the man in the truck.

