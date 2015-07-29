DEQ issues grants for asbestos cleanup in Oklahoma buildings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is providing grants to three rural communities to clean up asbestos in historic buildings.

The Hotel Franklin in Mangum, the Old Pawnee Municipal Hospital in Pawnee and the Oaks Rehabilitation Facility in McAlester were selected as recipients of this year's grant money.

The Greer County Economic Development Authority will remove asbestos from the Hotel Franklin, which was built in 1929. Plans call for renovation of the hotel for use as senior housing and apartments.

The city of Pawnee will remove asbestos from the former Pawnee Municipal Hospital. The city plans to make the property available for low-income housing.

Ki Bois Community Action Foundation, Inc. will use the grant money to remove asbestos from The Oaks Rehabilitation Facility. The building was originally St. Mary's Hospital.

