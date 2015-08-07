Lawton man convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a min - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man has been convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Court documents say 23-year-old Michael Frommung convinced a 15-year-old girl on two separate occasions to leave her home after curfew. Investigators say Frommung took the teen to his job to have sex. He's also accused of encouraging the teen to send him nude photos.

Frommung was sentenced to 10 years. Six years will be served with the Department of Corrections the other four years are suspended. 

