Counterfeit money passed in Altus, police investigate

Counterfeit money passed in Altus, police investigate

ALTUS, Okla._The Altus Police Department is investigating reports of counterfeit bills being passed to area merchants.

Altus police have confiscated $10 and $20 dollar bills from approximately 10 businesses over the last two weeks. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from several of the businesses in an attempt to find out who is using the counterfeit money.

The Altus Police Department is encouraging merchants to take a little extra time to look at and feel the money they take. They also suggest using a currency marker to verify the bills.

If you have any questions or feel that you may have received a counterfeit bill, contact the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121.

